SIERRA VISTA—Retired US Army CW4 John Frank Petrello, Jr., 80, entered into eternal rest September 2, 2023, at his home in Sierra Vista, Arizona, surrounded by his wife, children, and grandchildren.
John was born in Poland, Ohio on October 23, 1942, to John and Rose (Startari) Petrello. He is survived by his wife Marjorie (Smith) Petrello, his children Karrie Baney, Kathy (Butch) Hobel, John (Jill) and Mandy (Tom) Budny, his seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren whom he adored, and his siblings Angela (Nick) Mehelic, Joe (Esther) and Mary Ann Buckley. He is predeceased by his parents, his brother Frank (Sue), his son-in-law Neil Baney, his nephew Michael Panella and his brothers-in-law, Terry and Roger Smith, and Tony Buckley.
He graduated from Union High School in New Castle, Pennsylvania and joined the US Army on Flag Day in 1961. He graduated from boot camp at Fort Knox, Kentucky. John served with the US Airborne 82nd Division, he was a Green Beret, he served with Delta Force, Charlie Company, and ISA among others. He was a decorated VietNam War hero receiving numerous commendations including two bronze stars. He was not one to brag about his military service, but he served his country proudly.
While on leave from Viet Nam he had a serendipitous encounter where he met the love of his life, Marjorie. They were married in December of 1969 and spent 53 wonderful years together, raising their 4 children, traveling the world, which included living in places such as Stuttgart, Germany and Kinshasa, Zaire.
John was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, hiking, gardening, and blogging about his outdoor activities. His legacy of enjoying the great outdoors is being carried on through his children and grandchildren, several of whom share his love for these activities. It brought him great joy to see them continue in these traditions. He will be desperately missed.
John was a good man who feared and loved the Lord. He was a member of Desert Grace Church in Sierra Vista. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in John’s memory to Gun Owners of America at www.gunowners.org or National Wild Turkey Federation at www.nwtf.org
Services will be held at Desert Grace Church, 2300 Las Brisas Way, Sierra Vista on Saturday September 9th at 10:00 am.