John Frank Petrello, Jr., 80

SIERRA VISTA—Retired US Army CW4 John Frank Petrello, Jr., 80, entered into eternal rest September 2, 2023, at his home in Sierra Vista, Arizona, surrounded by his wife, children, and grandchildren.

John was born in Poland, Ohio on October 23, 1942, to John and Rose (Startari) Petrello. He is survived by his wife Marjorie (Smith) Petrello, his children Karrie Baney, Kathy (Butch) Hobel, John (Jill) and Mandy (Tom) Budny, his seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren whom he adored, and his siblings Angela (Nick) Mehelic, Joe (Esther) and Mary Ann Buckley. He is predeceased by his parents, his brother Frank (Sue), his son-in-law Neil Baney, his nephew Michael Panella and his brothers-in-law, Terry and Roger Smith, and Tony Buckley.

