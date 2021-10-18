John H. Gammon, Jr , 82

WILLCOX — John H. Gammon, Jr (Johnny), 82, passed away in the early morning hours of October 4, 2021, in Tucson, Arizona, after an extended fight against the COVID-19 virus and its many devastating effects.
Johnny was born in Plainview, Texas, to John H. Gammon, Sr. and Grace Jennings Gammon on January 18, 1939.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Mary Lou Gammon (Bender), his two daughters Marisa Harris and Mariela Grace Gonzales (Bobby), grandchildren Ashlynn Harris Boomer (Joe), Reece Harris, Connor Harris, and Christina Grace Gammon-Gonzales as well as nieces Savannah Gammon McDonald (Thomas), Melissa Briggs Eggers (Lance), and Melinda Briggs
Andrews (Fred) and nephew David Briggs (Sue).
He was predeceased by sister and brother-in-law Jean Louise Briggs and Joe K. Briggs, and younger sister Marianna Jennings Gammon. He is also fondly remembered by numerous cousins, aunts and uncles, and dear friends he made throughout his life.
Johnny grew up on the plains of West Texas working his family ranching operation of raising Hereford cattle and growing crops to feed them. He graduated from Oklahoma State University with a degree in Agricultural Engineering which came in handy when the extended family moved to Arizona around 1964 and established their farming and ranching operations in the Bonita area of Graham County.
It was there that they decided to plant apple and other fruit trees, eventually turning the apple orchards into u-pick and then commercial apple operations. During these years, he also served in the Army National Guard of Oklahoma, New Mexico, Texas, and Arizona. Meeting his teacher wife influenced his career path change when he decided that his true calling was in teaching, particularly teaching mathematics to middle school students. He completed his master's degree in education from Northern Arizona University and taught for many years in the Camp Verde,
Vail, and Pearce School District Middle Schools.
He loved the cattle, but he really loved his students, and they reciprocated by keeping in touch with him over the years with several getting their degrees to become math teachers just like Mr. Gammon. He was recognized for this dedication to his students with the honor of being the Cochise County Middle School Math Teacher of the Year.
Johnny was laid to rest in the Sunset Cemetery on October 16, 2021, with services at the Willcox Church of Christ and funeral arrangements completed by Mr. Dan Douglas of the Willcox Westlawn Chapel and Mortuary.
Condolences to the family may be posted at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com/obituaries.
The family wishes to thank those who sent flowers, cards, and good wishes, and to especially give appreciation and love to Jeff Taylor and Ed Curry whom conducted the services. Please accept sincere gratitude to those friends who provided help with the services and support for the family.