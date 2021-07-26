SIERRA VISTA — John H Hickey of Sierra Vista, Arizona at 90 years passed on July 15, 2021 after a long illness. Survived by his wife Patricia of 62 years, sons James (Cindy), Michael (Karen) and Dennis. Grandchildren Thomas, Samantha, Josh, Christina, James and Anastacia. Four great grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents John H Hickey and Rena Lavasseaur, sisters Rena and Jacqueline, son David and grandsons Michael and Jeffrey. John served in the Army in Korea 1952 to 1954. He was a kind and loving family man who loved his home, garden and woodworking. He was a lifelong sports fan, especially the Boston Red Sox. Thanks to the VA health system, Valor Hospice and numerous family and friends for their support. No planned services at this time.
