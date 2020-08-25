John Haun, 84

SIERRA VISTA — Dr. John Haun died on August 19, 2020 at Canyon Vista Hospital. John Haun was born at home in Smithville, Ohio on December 7, 1935. He was the youngest of seven children to parents James and Mabel Haun. One sister, Barbara Starkey is the only living sibling. Graydon Haun, Harold Haun, Nadine Haun Lowe, James Jr. Haun, and Genivene Cantor preceded him in death. John came from a very loving family and all the children worked to help supplement the family needs. John excelled in school and his talent for caring for others began at an early age.
After high school graduation, John packed one suitcase and hitchhiked to Wittenberg College to begin his search for an occupation, he transferred to Wooster College for his Bachelors of Science and graduated from Ohio State Medical School in 1960. He started Family Practice in Cambridge, Ohio the fall of 1960 with partner Richard Whiteleather, MD. He recognized a need for anesthesia in Cambridge and completed six month residency while keeping his family practice open full time. In 1990, he completed his Medical Management Certification and became the first Medical Affairs Director at Guernsey Memorial Hospital in Cambridge, Ohio. From 1992 to 2002 John served as VP of Medical Affairs with two Catholic hospitals in Pennsylvania. He retired in 2000, and both Melinda and John found Sierra Vista the ideal place to make new friends. In 2001, the only Chiricahua clinic needed a physician in Elfrida. Dr. Haun and Melinda worked almost 12 years and Chiricahua Health centers expanded to three more cities, many outreach areas and many new providers.
John enjoyed his family and traveled frequently to visit children and grandchildren in California. One Christmas he practiced in a family clinic in California to help ease the holiday patient load. He led by example and served on many boards. He was a board member at Sierra Vista Regional Hospital. He took pride in the Canyon Vista Hospital opening and was proud to have his name on a plaque at the Hospital main entrance. He created a “Think Tank “ of retired men and women and the goal was to study and promote health care in Cochise County. John and Melinda enjoyed activities in Arizona’s great outdoors frequently and could be seen walking almost everyday. They also danced together through a very busy and fulfilling life together.
John is survived by his beloved wife, Melinda Weyls Haun; five children, Dr. Tim Haun, David “Chip “ Smith, Wendy Lane Smith Maganas, Shari Galliano Haun, and Jonathan Daniel “Bzur” Haun; as well as devoted spouses, Page Shaper Haun and Tom Maganas; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Anyone wishing to donate in his name the family suggests any Alzheimer's organization.
