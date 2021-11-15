John Henry Hughes, JR., 74

TUCSON — John Henry Hughes, JR. passed away on November 8, 2021, at the Oro Valley Hospital, Tucson, Arizona, after a short illness.
John was born in Douglas, Arizona, to parents John Henry Hughes, SR. and Emma A. Hughes. He attended Douglas High School, graduating in 1965, where he was a member of the National Honor Society, Band, Tennis team and Rifle Club. He received an AA Degree from Cochise College before attending Arizona State University, majoring in Electrical Engineering.
He entered the US Army in May 1970 and Honorably Discharged in May 1973. Most of his military time was in Mannheim, Germany. He resided in Germany for over 21 years after discharge and took a civilian post as Manager of the Bowling/Recreational Center on the USAF Base. John was fluent in both the Spanish and German languages.
Upon his return to Douglas, he worked at the Gadsden Hotel as Bartender, Night Clerk and Night Auditor. He began working at the VA Medical Center in Tucson in 2003 before transferring to work in both the Nogales and South Tucson Social Security Offices. He retired from Government service in August 2017.
John was an avid fan of Arizona Cardinals and Arizona State University Football and Basketball teams. His true love was the Cochise College Basketball Games. He would travel to watch home and away games for both the women’s and men’s teams. He was extremely vocal to all the referees.
John’s immediate family survivors are, his son, John (Rebecca) grandson Colton of Gunter, Texas, son Jakob of Tucson and sister Gail Leon of Tucson.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Brown Page Mortuary. Burial will follow at Calvary cemetery with Military Honors by the Fort Huachuca Honor Guard and the American Legion.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated in John’s name to the Douglas Vietnam “Wall of Faces” honoring those who served during that era.