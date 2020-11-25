John Leo Koren, Jr., 73

SIERRA VISTA — John L. Koren, Jr. passed away on November 19, 2020 at the VA Hospital in Tucson, Arizona.
John was born on February 5, 1947 in Buffalo, New York to parents John Sr. and Rae Marie of Hamburg, New York. He attended Erie County Technical Institute and worked at Bethlehem Steel, Lackawanna, New York. He served in the Army January 1967 to January 1969. From January 1968 to January 1969 he served in Vietnam.
In June 1970, he entered on duty with the U.S. Border Patrol with the 97th Session of the Border Patrol Academy. For his first duty station he was assigned to the Willcox, Arizona Station from 1970 to 1974. From 1974 to 1983 he was assigned to the Rouses Point, New York Station. In 1983, he transferred to Milwaukee, Wisconsin Immigration and Naturalization Service and was a Special Agent until in 1988 he was promoted to Assistant Officer in Charge of the Milwaukee I&NS Office. His chance came to go back into the Border Patrol (where his heart truly was) when in 1997 he transferred to the Douglas, Arizona Station as the Patrol Agent in Charge. He retired in August 2000 with 30 years' time.
After retirement, he held various part time jobs including doing Background Investigations for CBP, ICE and Defense Intelligence Agency. Full retirement came January 2013. Then he did extensive travel throughout the United States and Europe. He was actively involved with the Fraternal Order of Retired Border Patrol Officers where he served on the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Board. He also served as Vice President and President of the Board. He belonged and served as Vice President of the FOP Huachuca Lodge #28.
John met the love of his life, Catherine, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. They were married in 1985 and the honeymoon never ended. He is survived by his wife, Catherine; sons, John III (Rachel) of Indianapolis, Indiana; Jeffrey (Christiane) of Goldbach, Germany; Jason (Lillie) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; brothers, Paul of Henderson, Nevada and Phil of Hamburg, New York.
John was a good man, blunt to a fault, as he would say his mother told him. But there wasn't a better friend, son, father and husband. He was one of the good ones. He will be deeply missed.
A committal service with both military and Border Patrol honors will be held at the Southern Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in John's memory may be given to the Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate <http://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate>.
