TUCSON–John Leroy Doty, aged 89, passed away on August 11, 2019, after a brief hospitalization in Los Angeles, California. John was a resident of Tucson, Arizona and had traveled to California for a film festival in Big Sur.
John was born to Leroy and Ann Doty in Los Angeles on December 5, 1929. He attended Loyola High School and went on to attain several degrees in literature and arts including a doctorate from the University of Michigan in 1977.
John taught English, humanities and film courses at Cochise College in Douglas, Arizona from 1966 until his retirement in 1992. He also served two terms on the Board of Directors for the Arizona Humanities Commission from 1988 to 1994.
John lived in Bisbee, Arizona for nearly fifty years and led many book discussions at the Copper Queen Library. He was an avid hiker and backpacked throughout numerous mountain ranges in Arizona. He was an active member of the Sierra Club. He also traveled extensively throughout Europe and went to China and Mexico as teacher with Global Volunteers.
John is survived by his nieces, Diane and Maryjane Doty, and his nephews, John, Tim, Steve and Mike Doty, as well as his cousins, the John Tracy family.
John was preceded in death by his twin brother, Leon Doty.
According to his wishes, no services will be held. If individuals desire, they may make donations to the Arizona Humanities Commission at azhumanities.org
