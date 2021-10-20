John Lewis, 78

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
WHETSTONE—John Robert Lewis, 78 of Whetstone, Arizona passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021, of natural causes. He was born on February 22, 1943, the son of the late Harry and Margaret (Gemberling) Lewis. He is survived by two sons from his late wife Louise Tessier: Chad P. Lewis, partner of Jeanine Hagman (Reading, Pennsylvania), and Wayne E. Lewis, husband of Anna (Mello) Lewis (Whetstone, Arizona). He also has one daughter Jennifer (Lewis), wife of Michael James (Fleetwood, Pennsylvania) from ex-wife Carol Stitzer Lewis.
John is survived by five siblings, two sisters, Sondra wife of William Renshaw, Kay wife of William Wharton and three brothers, Kenneth husband of Susan, James, husband of Holly and Ronald. In addition, he is survived by twelve grandchildren, several great grandchildren and predeceased by one granddaughter.
John spent four years in the armed service and was discharged with honors. He was a volunteer firefighter for many years and went on to work at Dana Corporation for over thirty years before retiring. He then worked as a bus driver for children with special needs before moving to Arizona to live out his life helping his son Wayne and granddaughter Amanda fix up houses and doing what he loved.
A Celebration of Life Gathering was held on Thursday October 21, 2021.