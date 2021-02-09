John Marion Mobley, 84

Hereford — John Mobley passed away on January 25, 2021 at home. Surrounded by his wife Claudia Schrader and his loving Lopez-Schrader family.
John was born on March 25, 1936 in San Bernardino, California, to Frederick E. Mobley and Viola Feather. He spent most of his childhood in Crescent City with his brother George. He is survived by his son Gene and his brother George.
He later joined the U.S. Navy, graduated in Electronics and became an airborne radar operator stationed in Hawaii. His talents were many: he could pilot a sailboat from Seattle to Hawaii, he built housings and labs for an archeological project in Northwest Washington, flew many hours as a helicopter pilot in projects for the State of Washington, but his biggest passion was his garden growing larger than life produce and caring for his four-legged, furry friends.
John is going to be deeply missed by all his Mobley-Schrader family and all who knew him. John, you will be in our hearts forever. Thanks for your ever-expanding love.
P.S. A private family service will be held in a near future.
