John O. Magoffin, Jr., 69

TUCSON — John O. Magoffin, Jr. was born on August 11, 1953 in Tucson, Arizona and passed away on October 27, 2022. He grew up on a cattle ranch in southeast Arizona.

John loved airplanes and by the age of six he knew he wanted to be a pilot. He followed this passion throughout most of his life. He was the Salutatorian of his graduating class from Douglas High School in 1973. John attended the United States Air Force Academy. He later went through the flight program and Airframe and Powerplant programs at Cochise College in Douglas earning commercial pilot's and flight instructor's licenses. He was a flight instructor, flew a slurry plane and towed gliders.

