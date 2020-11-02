Death Notice: John P. Camiano, 81

Date of Death: August 21, 2020

Funeral Services: A memorial service will be held for John November 14, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the Community Church of Warren in Bisbee, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to one of John’s favorite organizations, The Institute for Creation Research (ICR) www.icr.org or to the Community Church of Warren.

