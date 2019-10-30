John Pastula, 90

WHETSTONE—John Pastula passed away on October 25, 2019 in Tucson, AZ. He was born April 11, 1929. John was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was preceded in death by Shirley, his wife of 63 years.
John served in the Air Force during the Korean War, and met his wife Shirley in 1950. They had 2 children, Michael and Shelly. In 1966, the family moved from Michigan to Arizona, where John worked at Ft Huachuca. John embraced the history and lifestyle of the west and he enjoyed over 30 years of retirement prior to his passing.
