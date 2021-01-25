John R. Degonzague, 86

SIERRA VISTA — John Ronald (Ron) DeGonzague, a long-time resident of Sierra Vista, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 21, 2020. He was 86 years old.
Ron was born on February 24, 1934, to Amos and Rose DeGonzague, at the Saint Regis Mohawk Reservation, Hogansburg, New York. He was raised at the reservation and lived there with his parents and siblings until the age of 13, when the family moved to Syracuse, New York. Ron entered the U.S. Navy in 1953 and proudly served his country for 21 years before retiring at the rank of Chief Petty Officer in 1974. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and also served at duty locations stateside as well as in Taiwan and Korea, with his final assignment being in San Diego, California.
Ron married his first wife, Margaret Tarbell, in 1955, and they raised their three children, Diana, John, and Darlene, while traversing the world with the Navy. After moving to Benson, Arizona, in 1978, Ron began employment with Bell Tech at Fort Huachuca, where he worked until retiring in the early 1990s.
Ron married Norma Jensen in 1995. He and Norma had many happy years together and enjoyed extensive travel across the country, often sharing their adventures with good friends. When Ron entered Norma’s life, he immediately developed a special bond with her youngest child, Holly, whom he raised as his own and whom he was a father to in all the important ways. Ron loved animals and had enormous affection for his fur baby Buddy, whom he adopted from a close friend and cared for until Buddy’s passing.
Ron will be remembered by many for his dedicated support to numerous veterans groups and causes throughout the years. Helping his fellow veterans provided him with a tremendous sense of personal satisfaction. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 52 in Sierra Vista, where he served twice as Post Commander and for many years held the role of Staff Judge Advocate (SJA). Additionally, he served as the Arizona Area A Vice Commander and District 3 Commander. He contributed to numerous charitable and patriotic aims through his lifetime membership in the 40/8 organization. In addition to these endeavors, he was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 9972, Elks Lodge #955, and Fraternal Order of Eagles #3593 and a lifetime member of AMVETS.
Ron touched the hearts of many while he was with us. He leaves to mourn his passing his wife of 25 years, Norma; his three children, Diana, Mike, and Darlene DeGonzague; three stepchildren, Mike Jensen, Lisa McClellen, and Holly Jensen; five grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Preceding him in death were his parents and his five siblings, Joseph Cook, Robert DeGonzague, Walter DeGonzague, David DeGonzague, and Julia Daniels.
Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, January 27, at Hatfield Funeral Home in Sierra Vista. Friends are invited to offer condolences starting at 12:00 p.m. A reception will immediately follow at the American Legion post in Sierra Vista. Ron will be laid to rest at a later date at the Southern Arizona Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to either the Post 52 American Legion, 40/8 Nurses Training Program, or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.