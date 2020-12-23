SIERRA VISTA — After a long illness, John Raymond Stephens, 75, with his Holy Bible in hand, peacefully left his suffering body on December 1, 2020 in Peoria, Arizona. John was born July 8, 1945, in Moline, Illinois, to Ray and Carol Stephens. He was raised in Rock Island, Illinois, Shopiere, Wisconsin, Westfield, New York, and Sierra Vista, Arizona. After being a Buena Colt, John joined the Air Force at the age of 17 and served as an Air Policeman. He returned to Arizona in 1966. He served as a police officer for the City of Sierra Vista. He continued his education at Cochise College and the University of Arizona, he majored in accounting and computer programming. He moved to Tucson and assisted the Arizona Daily Star with computerizing their accounting system to digitizing their newspaper. John’s software engineering career led him to Chandler, where he raised his family while working for Digital and Motorola. John Stephens returned to Sierra Vista, where he proudly completed his career working for Comptron. John was a 21-year Mason, serving as Master of Huachuca Lodge No. 53 in 2003. He was a wise man and a true believer of Jesus Christ. While taking one day at a time, he was a faithful witness and willingly shared his knowledge and beliefs.
Surviving John is his brother Bob Stephens of Sierra Vista, Arizona; five children: James “Tony” (Mistie) Stephens of Gilbert, Arizona, Tammy (Rhett) Miller of San Diego, California, Bill (Jackie) Cooper of Gilbert, Arizona, Jennifer (David) Priese of Hesperia, Michigan and Jeanette Stephens of Glendale, Arizona; and fourteen grandchildren.
All “that do not have COVID” are welcome to join the family for a two-day Celebration of Life for “Big John” starting Monday, December 28, 2020 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church 739 W. Erie St. Chandler, AZ at 9:45 a.m. If you are not able to attend in person, please join us via Zoom. The celebration will continue Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Huachuca #53 Masonic Lodge, 219 S. Garden Ave, Sierra Vista, Arizona at 11:40 a.m. followed by Military Honors at the Southern Arizona Memorial Cemetery at 1300 Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista Trail Sierra Vista, Arizona at 1:30 p.m. Due to COVID restrictions, RSVP or request Zoom information at laynejames@q.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.