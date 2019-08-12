Sierra Vista— John R. Ferguson, 87, of Sierra Vista passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 surrounded by his family at his home. John, son of the late Robert M. and Louise I. (Park) Ferguson was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on August 20, 1931.
John was raised in St. Paul, North Dakota, and in Seattle, Washington, graduating from Seattle Washington High School. He went on to serve his country during the Vietnam War and attained the rank of Chief Petty Officer. He served aboard several aircraft carriers working as an airplane mechanic. Upon his retirement he continued to work in the same capacity on Fort Huachuca for the next 20 years.
John has resided in Elgin, Palominas, and in Sierra Vista for the past 30 years.
In addition to his parents John was predeceased by a son, Danial G. Ferguson, his brothers, Gary and Wayne Ferguson and a sister, Sandra Watson. He is survived by his wife Sayan (Thinban) Ferguson; two sons, Randy L. Ferguson (Somsong) and Bruce D. Ferguson; four daughters, Yvonne L. Herbold, Rochelle Pacheco, Sabrina V. Ferguson, and Misty M. Ferguson; a sister, Judy Woodard; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Visitation for John will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. followed by funeral services at 9:30 a.m. at Hatfield Funeral Home, 830 South Highway 92, Sierra Vista. Military honors will precede the service. Burial will be private at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
