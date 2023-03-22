John Ross Ryan, 70

BISBEE—On March 18, 2022 John Ross Ryan, completed his work here and went to his Heavenly Home. John was born on May 7, 1952 in Bisbee, Arizona. He was two months premature and only weighed 2lb 6oz. He was taken to Tucson for special care. He grew up in Bisbee and graduated from BHS in 1970. He went to college in Oregon and had several adventures. He hitch-hiked thru Europe in the 70’s with friend David Munsey. Her later spent six months, in the winter, at our family cabin in the Chiricahua Mountains.
John worked in the family business and for Phelps Dodge. His life’s greatest accomplishment was the invention of specialized Fire Fighting equipment called “The Thruster”. He donated it to the Navy for $1.00. He also wrote several screenplays that one agent said were promising.
During his battle against lung cancer, he had some amazing help. They included our cousin, Lorrie (Price) Thompson, and Bisbee friends: Alma (Torrez) Ruiz, Sandra Calhoun, Rodney and Marie Smith, and Keenan Evans.
John is survived by siblings: Annette Ryan Patalsky (Joe), Wm. Mike Ryan, and Jeannine (Jim) Evans, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A special Thank You to the many Prayer Warriors that prayed for him, including my church family, Sierra Spring Church, members of the Ryan, Price and Sproule families and many others.
John had a generous benefactor during his illness, Royce Puckett! May the Lord continue to bless you all!