SIERRA VISTA — John S. Roth, 90 of Sierra Vista died on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at his home. John son of the late Samuel and Elizabeth (Alm) Roth was born in Gridley, California on November 2, 1930.
He was raised in Grass Valley California and graduated from Grass Valley High School. John went on to receive his Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Accounting starting at Placer College in Auburn, California, and finished while in the Air Force.
John served his country for 21 years with the United States Airforce during the Korean and Vietnam Wars attaining the rank of Master Sergeant and retired in 1972. John received many medals of distinction, including the Medal of Commendation and the Bronze Star, during his service. John was very proud to serve his country in the USAF, and was highly respected by his peers and leaders.
In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his wife Charlotte G. (Boulanger) Roth and a brother, William (Bill) Roth, and a Niece, Elizabeth Roth. John is survived by his daughter, Christine P. Roth (Brent Goodwin) two grandsons, Cameron J. Quennell and Joel F. Quennell, a sister, Dorothy Roth and a brother, Graham Roth. He has many loving and wonderful Nieces and Nephews and their children that will miss him dearly. Dorothy Roth: David Gerhardt and Susan Seefeld. Graham Roth: Elizabeth Roth (deceased), Alice Roth, Janice Roth, Tim Roth. William Roth: Bill Roth, James Roth, Tom Roth, Mike Roth, Carol Roth, Claudia Roth.
A funeral home service for John will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 11:30 am at the Hatfield Funeral Home, 830 South Highway 92, Sierra Vista. Rites of Committal with Military Honors will follow at 1:00 pm at the Chapel of the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1300 Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista.
A visiting hour for John will precede his funeral on Friday, May 7, 2021 from 10:30 am until the time of the service at 11:30 am.