SIERRA VISTA — John Theodore Olthof, 71, of Sierra Vista, Arizona, passed away on November 4, 2020 surrounded by those he loved.
John was born in Battle Creek, Michigan on June 2, 1949 to Raymond and Esther (Ivarson) Olthof. He was raised in the midwest and Southern California. He graduated from Paramount High School in Paramount, California. He graduated from Newark College of Engineering with a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering. He also graduated from New Jersey Institute of Technology with a Masters Degree in Computer Science.
John got married on July 22, 1977 to Ruth Olthof. They moved to Arizona on their honeymoon.
John worked for Motorola in Scottsdale, Arizona. Eventually, he and his family moved to Sierra Vista, Arizona where John worked on government contracts on Fort Huachuca as a Software Engineer.
John enjoyed model railroading, road trips, recording of the worship services at church, but mostly anything that meant spending time with his family, whether it was supporting his daughters at horse shows and dog shows, or supporting his sons at auto races.
John is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Esther Olthof. He is survived by his wife, Ruth; three sons: Theodore, David, and Jim Olthof; three daughters: Sharon Olthof, Rebecca Olthof, and Christy Olthof; two sisters: Judith (Steven) Clover, Dolores McIlroy; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Hatfield Funeral Home with Rev. Chuck Carlson as celebrant. Interment will follow at the Cochise Memorial Gardens.
