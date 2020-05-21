John Vincent Kimbell, 72
SIERRA VISTA — SFC John Vincent Kimbell, United States Army, Retired, passed away peacefully with family by his side on May 11, 2020.
John was born on December 11, 1947 in Detroit, Michigan to the late JB and Carmella (Intorre) Kimbell. He was raised in Detroit, Michigan and graduated from Allen Park High School in Michigan. On August 27, 1977 in Saint Francis Cabrini Catholic Church, Allen Park, Michigan, John married Greta (Panernio) Kimbell. He joined the military and graduated with a Masters degree in Science at Cochise College. John has served the country in the Army for 22 years and retired with the rank of SFC.
John received numerous awards during his long and distinguished career. Some of those awards include- Meritorious Service Medal (2), Army Commendation Medal (1), Army good conduct medal (6), National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, MCO Professional Development Ribbon (3), Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon (3), Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation, Overseas Service Bars (2).
John was also active in various clubs and community organizations, a 35+ year member of Holy Family Catholic Parish at Fort Huachuca. He was the Superintendent of CCD in the early 1980’s, active in the Parish Council and Catholic Apologetics class, as well as the Catholic’s program. He also volunteered at Friends of the Library. John and Greta became members of Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church, volunteering in the church office for the past 2 years. John was an active member of the Knight of Columbus Church.
John worked as a Computer Software Engineer for the United States Military for 26 years. He retired in 2015.
John is survived by his loving wife Greta Kimbell; their daughter, Stephanie (Tennyson) Avallone; siblings, Mark (Krystalynne) Kimbell, & Angeline Kimbell; grandchildren, Khaleesi May Avallone, Anthony, Amaya, Amadea and Adalynn Kimbell. As well as his brother, Greg Kimbell and sister-in-law Margaret Kimbell.
He is preceded in death by his parents JB and Carmella Kimbell.
Funeral services will be held at a later date when COVID-19 restrictions have been fully lifted. Interment will follow at the Southern Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Ft. Huachuca, Army KiHonor Guard.
