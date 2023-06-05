John W. Bender, 82 Jun 5, 2023 Jun 5, 2023 Updated 27 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save John W. BenderOct 5, 1940 ~ June 3, 2023John W. Bender age 82 a resident of Sierra Vista. As John said himself, “In case you have not heard, I am dead. So, if I haven’t said Goodbye, I am saying it now”.Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM Friday June 9, 2023 at Cochise Memory Gardens Cemetery in Sierra Vista, Arizona. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Most Popular Bisbee building that has history in the Page family on market for $1.9 million Vertrees steps down as Bisbee football coach, teacher; replacement hired Woman accused of trying to sell fake Xanax pills pleads not guilty Hummingbird Resort Living cuts the ribbon and throws open the doors County shuts down tactical site in St. David CASA plays critical role in reunifying families Thunder Mountain Republican Women celebrate 50 years Street maintenance, sand sealing underway in Sierra Vista No survivors found after plane that flew over DC and led to fighter jet scramble crashes in Virginia Phillies move Hall up to Triple A Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Most Popular Bisbee building that has history in the Page family on market for $1.9 million Vertrees steps down as Bisbee football coach, teacher; replacement hired Woman accused of trying to sell fake Xanax pills pleads not guilty Hummingbird Resort Living cuts the ribbon and throws open the doors County shuts down tactical site in St. David CASA plays critical role in reunifying families Thunder Mountain Republican Women celebrate 50 years Street maintenance, sand sealing underway in Sierra Vista No survivors found after plane that flew over DC and led to fighter jet scramble crashes in Virginia Phillies move Hall up to Triple A COCHISE COUNTY'S PREMIER ONLINE LOCAL MARKETPLACE! Buy Local Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started