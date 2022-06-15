John Walter ‘Walt’ Edge, 81

BISBEE — John Walter “Walt” Edge, a devoted father, lifelong high school educator, and Arizona Hall of Fame coach for the sports Track and Wrestling, peacefully passed away in Chandler, Arizona the evening of May 27, 2022 with his loving family by his side. Walt was a 56 year resident of Bisbee, Arizona that was loved by many. Through his years in Bisbee as an educator and coach he positively impacted the lives of many people.
On April 17, 1941 in a Phoenix hospital and living in Litchfield Park, Arizona John Walter Edge was the first born child of Margaret Hancock Edge and John Newton Edge. Son of one of eight nationally chosen young dairy farmers of America, young Walter grew up swimming in the Litchfield irrigation channel, roaming the farm and going to school. After surviving polio at age eight with no long term effects, Walter was a typical boy who loved sports.
The Edge family later moved to Camp Verde, Arizona and lived right off of the Verde River. They farmed sugar beets for money and grew hay and other grain to feed their own animals. They had a pecan orchard, peaches, pigs, and many other seasonal crops. As the oldest of four, he had many responsibilities, but benefited from being the eldest son of a strong, Christian, hardworking, family. Being on a working farm, there were many responsibilities, but Walt still managed to find time to play sports, go to school, and get into a little mischief.
Camp Verde only had enough boys for six man football. Walt mainly played running back, but he was a multi position player He also enjoyed basketball, 4H, and loved sports in general. Sports were his passion and would later become one of his main contributions.
Coming from a strong Christian background, and as the eldest, Walt was not permitted to go to the movies or attend school dances. He was allowed to go fishing down at the river as late as he wanted each night so he always kept a fresh hook and bait handy. Unbenounced to his Mom and Dad, he wasn’t always going fishing when he strolled away from the house down to the river. There were many nights he would cast his line into the water, secure his pole really well with rocks and such, and then take off running to go see a movie or attend a school dance. After his night of fun he would reverse his path swinging by the river to reel in his pole that most times had a fish on it and then strolled back up to the house where he could show off his good night of fishing. This strategy worked flawlessly for him until his mother had the pleasure of finding a full page spread in his senior yearbook of him and his high school sweetheart Sally Sue arm in arm dancing the night away.
After four years of sports, school, and farm life, Walter attended Arizona State University. He pursued a degree in Teaching. He ran track and field, loved all sports, and occasionally, played basketball with the later to become famous baseball player, Reggie Jackson.
His college roommates Red Dog, and Fred, became his brothers and they lived the best years of their lives water skiing and drag racing while getting an education together. To have money for gas and an occasional outing at the lake, water skiing in the Phoenix canal behind a car, or drag racing Red Dog's cars, they would head to Mesa and dig scorpions from fallen tree bark as the Biology department would pay five cents for each scorpion. He always told that story proudly.
After graduating from ASU, Walt got his first teaching job offer in the small southeastern Arizona town of Bisbee, Arizona. He drove down from Camp Verde for a Friday afternoon interview at Bisbee High School and they offered him the job on the spot with a start date of the following Monday. It was a long and exciting weekend for him as he drove home to Camp Verde, packed his belongings, and drove back to Bisbee to start what would be an amazing journey for him.
Not too long after being settled in Bisbee, he met his wife Margaret Johnson, a beautiful blonde who was native to Bisbee and a former Coca-Cola model. Margaret had two sons, Troy and Mike, that Walt loved and would consider his own until his last day. Not long after being married, Walt and Margaret added to their family with the birth of Michelle shortly followed by the birth of Todd. Feeding all these mouths on a teacher’s salary was not an easy task, but they always seemed to make sure.
Margaret also had a brother named Richard who Walt considered his own brother and best friend. They had an amazing bond throughout the years and getting these two together was a hoot. Walt and Richard could tell the absolute best stories every year at deer camp drinking a Crown Royal and puffing on Swisher Sweet cigars. We would all laugh until we had tears in our eyes.
During Walter’s time at Bisbee High School he taught Physical Education, Driver Education and Biology. He also coached football, baseball, wrestling, cross country and track. His outstanding coaching practices were recognized through inductions into the Arizona High School Coaches’ Hall of Fame for track and the National Wrestling Coaches’ Hall of Fame alongside some of his best friends BB Andrews of Safford and Tim Brown of Douglas. After retiring from teaching Walter took on the role of Athletic Director at Bisbee High School for a time and also worked at the Cochise County Juvenile Detention Center as a teacher all while continuing as head track coach at Bisbee High School until he was 80 years old when he officially retired.
Walt became a widower in 2014 when his wife Margaret passed away. The loss of Margaret was really tough on him, but he kept himself busy with projects around the house and looking forward to the upcoming spring track season. He also started getting out a bit and doing things he had not done in the past. One of these things was he attended his 50th Camp Verde High School reunion in 2015. When he attended this reunion he came across his childhood friend and high school sweetheart, Sally Sue Fine, who had also lost her husband a few years back. After reuniting the two of them were inseparable. They had so much in common and were always having fun laughing. Them finding each other was truly a blessing. They made the most of their time together. They had so much to catch up on and do. They were always on the run traveling, fishing, visiting friends and family, and doing whatever they wanted. They always said, “We are retired. We can do whatever we want.”.
Walter is preceded in death by his father John Newton Edge, mother Margaret Elizabeth Edge and his wife of 45 years Margaret Kathleen Edge. Walter is survived by his girlfriend Sally Fine, his sisters Sharon Stiles (Jerry), Naomi Emory (Allen) and brother, David Edge (Angie), his four children, Mike Puzzi (Tobi), Troy Puzzi, Michelle Edge, Todd Edge (Mia), 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. In addition to the family members named, Walter had a very large extended family in all of the students whose lives he touched.
There will be a celebration of life for Walt on July 9th, 2022 in the Bisbee High School auditorium at 11a.m immediately followed by a potluck in the Bisbee High School cafeteria.