John Wayne Lewis, 70
SIERRA VISTA — John Wayne Lewis of Sierra Vista, Arizona passed away and returned home to the Lord on June 29. He had been in poor health for a number of years and finally succumbed to lung cancer.
John was born in Hammonton, NJ to the late Carl A. and Helen M. Lewis. He graduated from Hammonton High School in 1968.
John joined the U.S. Army in 1977 and served proudly for 15 years before having to retire due to injuries received in a military vehicle accident. During that time, he reached the rank of SSG and received numerous medals and awards.
John married his wife of 40 years, Brenda, in 1981 in Norfolk, Virginia. He was a long-time member of the American Legion. John enjoyed gold prospecting when he was able; after he became disabled, he wore out his thumbs playing games and doing social media on his smartphone.
John is survived by his devoted wife, Brenda, and children, Travis of Sierra Vista, Michael of Austin, Texas and Brandon of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He also had seven grandchildren.
A private committal service was held at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery on July 2, 2021, with military honors. There will be a Celebration of Life at the American Legion at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Salvation Army in John’s memory or you may give to a charity of your choosing.
“A man of integrity — dearly loved”