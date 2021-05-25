John Wesley Briscoe, 81
BENSON — John Wesley Briscoe of Benson, Arizona passed into Heaven on May 18, 2021, with his wife Bridget by his side. Born in Tucumcari, New Mexico August 13, 1939 he is survived by his brother Glenn and sons Klete and Bryce. He is preceded in death by his parents Ira Jack and Bonnie Mae, and son Ira John lll.
John lived a full and colorful life. Raised in the backdrop of a four-generation ranching family, early in life he felt the call of an evangelist drawing him to preach the gospel. After attending Southwestern University in Waxahachie, Texas and Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri, John began ministering throughout the New England states and Florida. His singing and musical talents with piano, organ, bass, alto saxophone, and banjo instruments gave him entre to successful campaigns in churches and other venues.
Raising a young family brought him back to New Mexico and Texas where he took on trades of carpentry and farrier work, and for several years worked for the Santa Fe Railway becoming an engineer. Continuing to minister the gospel, he took on the roll of pastor to a thriving church in Clovis, New Mexico. His powerful prayer conferences took him to Hawaii and a trip to Seoul, Korea where he met with Dr. David Yonggi Cho, the leader of the largest member church in the world.
In 1994 John came to southern Arizona conducting guest ministry with a vision for revival in Tucson. He took on the pastorate of a small country church in Amado where he met and married his wife Bridget. After resuming a robust farrier business, they eventually settled in the town of Benson where he continued to minister personal evangelism and healing to the sick. An exceptionally strong, vibrant, and compassionate man up to his last months of life, John loved to work with his hands, and minister to the hearts of men.
A funeral service will be at 10:45, Saturday, May 29, 2021 at East Lawn Palms Mortuary Chapel, 5801 E. Grant Rd., followed by a luncheon at La Mariposa Resort.