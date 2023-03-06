John Wesley Shaver, 90

SIERRA VISTA—John Wesley Shaver was born on October 23, 1932, in the town of St. Francis, Kansas, close to the family farm where he grew up in Armel, Colorado. The farm harvested crops of wheat and corn, and the family raised pigs, chickens, dairy cattle, and other animals. Life became sufficiently easier with the purchase of two milking machines. One year, the family hosted the one-room school teacher, and she and John rode the family horses, Madge and Beauty, to school. Throughout his youth, John was surrounded by grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins from both the Piper and Shaver sides of his family. Central to the community was the Armel United Methodist Church, where his mother was the pianist. Many a social activity occurred in its basement, including a public school started by his grandfather, Morley Piper.

A strong student, John skipped a grade and enrolled in the University of Colorado (Boulder) at age 16. He and his friends worked the switchboard in a girls’ dormitory in exchange for rooms in the basement. Always curious about anything electronic, he graduated with a BS in electrical engineering. In the mid-1950s, he enlisted in the Army for three years, living in Monterey, California; Indiana; and New Jersey. Amazingly, during that time, he drove his parents and himself from Colorado to New York in a Volkswagen Beetle. It was the first of many decades of Volkswagens for the family.

Tags