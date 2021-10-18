Johnny Urrea Diaz Sr., 63

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
HEREFORD — The family of Johnny Urrea Diaz Sr. of Hereford, Arizona is saddened to announce his unexpected passing in his home on October 7, 2021. Johnny was born on March 28, 1958, in Bisbee Arizona, son of Lupe Diaz and the late Socorro Diaz.
Johnny was married to Vicki in 1981 and raised their family in the Sierra Vista area. He was an active member of the community and was involved in organizing numerous events. Johnny was instrumental in the return of one of Bisbee’s most loved traditions, The Bisbee Coaster Races. He was an avid car enthusiast with ties to many local car organizations. Johnny was a well-loved man and enjoyed meeting and helping new people from all walks of life, he always had a way of making people laugh. Johnny was a faithful man who loved the Lord, his family, church, and community.
Johnny will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 40 years, Vicki; children: Bridgette, Johnny Jr. (Stephanie), and Eric (Meagan); grandchildren: Whitney, Kadin, Devin, Antonio, Jaxson, Ayva, and Johnny III; great-grandchild, Audrianna; as well as numerous relatives and friends.
A Viewing will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021 from 3 to 5 pm at Hatfield Funeral Home, 830 South Highway 92, Sierra Vista.
A Funeral Service and reception will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., at Shiloh Christian Ministries, 1519 Avenida Del Sol, Sierra Vista.
Burial to follow Funeral Service will be at the Evergreen Cemetery, 8 Old Douglas Rd., Bisbee.