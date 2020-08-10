SIERRA VISTA — Joleen Ardis Clement, 64, of Sierra Vista, passed away on August 5, 2020 at the Peppi's House in Tucson, Arizona.
She was born on August 24, 1955 to Herbert and Eleanor (Nickell) Jeska in Saint Paul, Minnesota. She graduated high school from Concordia Academy in Roseville, Minnesota. Joleen worked as a Customer Service Associate for Ace Hardware extending her love and knowledge of gardening to the community.
Some of her favorite past times were crocheting, gardening, reading, and spending time with friends and family. Jo also loved spending time with her multiple and varied animals.
Joleen is survived by her three children, Louis (Jessica) Vanderbeek of Sierra Vista, Arizona, Joseph (Laci Greene) Clement of Spooner, Wisconssin, and Alia (Dean) Nielsen of Britt, Iowa; her brother, LeRoy Jeska of Roberts, Wisconsin; and grandchildren, Mariah, Michayla, Joshua, Ellisia, Gabe, Reagan, and Katalina.
Joleen is preceded in death by both parents, her sister Barbra Cutrone, and brother Lester Jeska.
Private memorial services will be held at a later date by invitation of the family.
