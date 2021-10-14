Jon Hanson, 84

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
SIERRA VISTA — Jon Hanson, Major U.S. Army, retired, born February 16, 1937 in Minneapolis, Minnesota passed away in the morning hours on September 17, 2021. He had two children, Rick and Joni Hanson, with his wife of 64 years of marriage Bobbie Hanson. Jon's daughter was ahead of him, ready to greet her father into heaven.
Jon had started a career in television camera when attending the University of Wisconsin, which he so endeared the college football team, but being in the US Army as a paratrooper, sharpshooter, and MP, changed his profession towards security. He was involved in security for such places as the Allen Bradley building in Milwaukee, Mosling, Kroger's and J.C. Penney's, the latter of which he eventually retired from. He also spent a short time in the Arizona Rangers special forces.
Jon was a good father and husband, he lived and followed a very Christian oriented life, going to church and singing in the choir. Jon was part of the Sierra Vista Community Chorus, and a barbershop quartet. He was also a "cheesehead" with his love of the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin as whole. Jon had traveled to every state in the US, most of them with his wife. He will be missed by all.
Memorial service will be held at Faith Presbyterian Church, 2053 E. Choctaw Dr., Sierra Vista, Arizona on Saturday October 16, 2021 at 11:00 am. His ashes will be placed in Mazomanie, Wisconsin.