QUINCY, MASSACHUSETTS — Jonathon Franklyn Francis, 55, of Quincy, Massachusetts, formerly of Spencer, Iowa and Sierra Vista, Arizona passed over on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Jon was born to John Edward Francis and Susan (Noel) Griman in Spirit Lake, Iowa, and graduated Spencer High School in 1983.
Jon served in the United States Marine Corps from 1983 to 1986, the United States Army as an Intelligence Analyst from 1986 to 1997, and the Arizona National Guard from 1998 to 2006 when he was honorably retired from service to his Nation. Among his many accomplishments Jon served as the Non-Commissioned Officer in charge of the Arizona Emergency Operations Center during the Arizona wildfires 2002 for which he received accolades from the Arizona State Adjutant General. During his years of service Jon earned numerous awards from the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Army, and Arizona National Guard.
Jon was an active member of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars at various locations where he never met a stranger and enjoyed sharing stories with fellow veterans. He was an avid supporter of veteran’s programs and passionate about military history.
Jon is preceded in death by his mother, Susan (Noel) Griman, who passed over in May 2020.
Jon is survived by his children, Sierra Nicole (Jacob) Norris, Chase Ames Francis (from marriage to Julia (Baker) Davis); stepson John B. Schrepfer, III (from marriage to Anita (Bounds) Francis); his father, John Edward (Christine) Francis; sisters, Dawn (Francis) Maze, Amber (Stevenson) Champine, Stefani (Francis) Eggenberger; brothers Scot (Brenda) Francis and Chris Francis; grandchildren Slade and Lachlan (Sierra and Jacob) Norris, Ames and Theo (Chase) Francis; Alexander (John Schrepfer, III) Schrepfer; and a large extended family of step siblings, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, December 14, 2020 at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery located at 34024 Veterans Memorial Drive, Adel, Iowa 50003.
The family will host a Celebration of Jon’s life immediately following the memorial at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, located at 1309 NE 66th Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa 50313.
