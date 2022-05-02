Jonnie Belle Bethel, 89

WILLCOX — Jonnie Belle Bethel left us early Saturday, April 30, 2022, and is now reunited with her mother (Carmen Rix) father (Hugh Detloff) husband (Donald Bethel), and many other beloved friends and family. Jonnie Belle was born in Willcox, Arizona on May 15, 1932.
She attended Willcox public schools and excelled in sports, earning a scholarship to Arizona State University in band and tennis. In high school, she met the love of her life, Don Bethel. The couple were married on September 9th, 1950, in Willcox, Arizona and were happily married until Don's passing in 2009. In 1952 they had their first son Roger, and two years and two days later she gave birth to their second son Russ. In the 60 years of their marriage JB only lived outside of Willcox for a brief period while Don was stationed in San Diego in the Navy. A Willcox Advocate Jonnie Belle was part of numerous committees, functions, and activities throughout her life in Willcox. She served as Mayor of Willcox from 1984 to 1988. JB was active in, city council, Arizona Beta Chapter of Lambda Chi Omega Sorority which she joined in 1963 and had been a member for 59 years, she was heavily involved in Rex Allen Days while running the Rex Allen Stage Show for over 20 years. Jonnie Belle was an avid voter and showed her love of public service while managing a voting precinct in Willcox. During this time, she started and ran her own successful business by founding JB's Custom Sports Imprinting which she managed until she retired.
While being born and raised in Willcox and the town serving as one of her lifelong loves, it didn't compare to the love and joy that she had for her only grandchild, Ryan.
Jonnie Belle made it a point to be at every game and didn't miss a game through his high school. She even made her first trip to Hawaii watching baseball. Jonnie Belle made one voyage a summer back east to watch Ryan play. She never made the trip alone, as she had so many wonderful friends that would accompany her. Jonnie Belle will be remembered as a giver, a person who put others before herself, especially in the community that she loved. Mia as we all knew her, loved four things in life: Her family, Willcox, her close friends, and shanghai rummy. She will be missed, but sanctuary is always given for those who put others before themselves. Mia did just that. Mia is survived by Roger (Antonia) Bethel, Russell (Charlotte) Bethel, and Ryan (Alyssa) Bethel. Memorial Services will be 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Westlawn Chapel. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.