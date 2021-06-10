Jose Cortez, 71

TUCSON—Jose Fernando Cortez (Nando). January 3, 1950, Jose was born to Guadalupe and Francisco Cortez in Douglas, Arizona. He departed this world at age 71, on Monday, May 10, 2021.
Jose was preceded in death by his beloved mother Guadalupe Grijalva Cortez (2010). He is survived by his son Gabriel, wife Trisha, and grandson Julian, brother Miguel Cortez (Anna), Alma Dailey (Gary), Lupita Cortez-Hoey (Troy), many nieces and nephews and cousins. He will be missed deeply.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.funerariadelangelSL.com for the Cortez family.