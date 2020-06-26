Jose Guerrero Buzame

DOUGLAS — Descanse en paz. Nuestro querido amigo, padre, abuelo, tio y hermano. Jose Guerrero. Dejando un profundo dolor en cada uno de quien lo conocimos. Persona que ayudaba a cuanto el podia sin importar si se quedaba con las manos vacias. Nacio en Pilares de Nacozari para despues venirse a vivir a la ciudad de Agua Prieta donde vivio por muchos años despues emigro a los Estados Unidos. Procreo 5 hijos los cuales le sobreviven 4, Lorenzo, Gabriel, Gerardo y Pepe. Descanse en paz el Pochas Guerrero. Hasta siempre!
