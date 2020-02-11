Jose "Robert" Rodriguez, 78
SIERRA VISTA–Robert was born on June 16, 1941 and passed away on February 8, 2020. Robert leaves his loving wife, Aurora, his three children, Ric (Patricia), Gilbert (Kim) and April (Chris Myers). He also leaves his 7 grandchildren: Audrey, Mercedes, Daniel, Ricky, Miranda, Cruz and Cole along with three great grandchildren Sofia, Isabelle, and Eli.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, February 19 at 10:30 a.m. at Jensen’s Sierra Vista Mortuary followed by a Military Honors ceremony at Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 12:00 p.m. Reception will be at La Casita starting at 1:00 p.m.

