Joseph Abdiel Santos-Nelson, 22

TUCSON—Joseph Abdiel Santos-Nelson was born in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico on April 26, 1997 to Jose Santos and Carmen Teresa-Nelson. He attended Buena High from 2013-2016 and recently completed several classes at Pima Community College. Joseph was a smart, sensitive, and caring young man who wanted nothing more than to be accepted and happy. He was just never able to find that joy. He loved riding motorcycles, ATV's, and his bicycle. He also loved all things outdoors. He always said, whatever job he could get he wanted it to be outside. He will be dearly missed by his two families. Joseph is survived by his father Jose Santos-Torres, brother Geovanie Santos-Nelson, grandmother Maria Torres,Grandfather Felipe Gonzalez, uncle Louis Anthony Santos, grandmother Pastora Nieves, Grandfather Felipe Nelson, step-mother Blanca Santos, step-brothers Michael, Tommy, Anthony, and step-sister Linda. He is also survived by his second family, Kim and Kevin Tomlin, their daughter Kelsey, grandma Kathy Tomlin, uncles David and Bill, aunts Chris, Cindy (George), Terri (Jose), and cousins Cena, Matthew, Renee, Hannah, and Zachary.
John 16:33
I have said these things to you, that in me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation. But take heart; I have overcome the world.
Services will be at New Testament Christian Church 36 S. Carmichael Avenue on Monday November 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Celebration of life to follow the services at The American Legion Post 52.
