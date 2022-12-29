Joseph Alan Worden, 88

SIERRA VISTA—Joseph Alan (Joe) Worden age 88, passed away December 23, 2022, under Hospice care in Tucson Az. He was born October 26, 1934 in Dexter, Maine to Fredrick Judson Worden and Mildred Erma (Hewitt) Worden. He graduated from Morse High School, Bath, Maine in 1952. He enlisted in the US Army in September 1954 and while serving in South Korea he met Bok Soon Jung. They were married on December 1, 1958. He retired on September 1, 1975 while stationed at Ft. Huachuca, Arizona. He received the Meritorious Service Medal, the Bronze Star Medal and was a Vietnam Veteran. In 1976, he was employed by the US Postal Service in Sierra Vista, Arizona as a clerk, retiring after 25 years in 2001.
He was a member of the Holy Family parish of Ft. Huachuca, St Andrews the Apostle parish in Sierra Vista and VFW Post 9972. He enjoyed golf, warm sunshine, dogs and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife Bok, children Rick (Donna) Worden of Tucson, Arizona, Jim Worden of Denver Colorado, Debbie (Rick) Swartz of Ottumwa, Iowa and Ed (Nancy) Worden of Denver, Colorado. Grandchildren Kyle, Matt, Rickie, Kayleigh and Mark, three brothers, two sisters and his beloved dog PomPom. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and two sisters.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Joe's honor for Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, sent to Debbie Swartz, 210 Northview Avenue, Ottumwa, Iowa 52501.
Services were held at St Andrew the Apostle Roman Catholic Church and he was laid to rest at Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery on December 30, 2022.