Joseph C. Ladensack, 75

TUCSON — Joseph C. Ladensack, age 75, passed away peacefully November 9, 2021. Born October 24, 1946 in Marine City, Michigan to Joseph R. and Regina Mary. The eldest brother of nine children of seven brothers and two sisters. His family relocated to Phoenix Arizona in 1956. He was educated at St. Francis Xavier Grade School, Brophy College Prep and Arizona State University. Upon graduation he served in Vietnam as a United States Army Infantry Officer and was highly decorated earning two Silver Stars, three Bronze Stars with “V” device, three Bronze Stars for meritorious service, and one Purple Heart. He then attended Seminary where he was ordained a Catholic Priest in 1976.
Joe met his love Anita in Sierra Vista, Arizona. He joined their beautiful family with two sons: John and Charlie. Joe was a champion of Leukemia and Cancer for over 16 years. His spirit for storytelling, advice and friendship carried him through many obstacles and adversities. Those who met him often commented how could such a calm and unassuming personality could be involved in such a diverse and meaningful life. Joe’s love for Anita and family was a constant source of pride for him. He will be truly missed.
We are always saddened by the death of a good person. It is from this sadness that a feeling of gratitude emerges. We feel honored to have known Joe and blessed that his passing serves as a reminder to us that his time on this beautiful earth was limited and that he seized the opportunity to teach, forgive, share, explore, lead and love. There is no greater way to honor Joe than to strive to live this way.