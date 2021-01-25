Joseph C. Senn, 82

SUNSITES — On January 20, 2021, Joseph C. Senn, our beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend passed away at age 82. Joe was born on March 3, 1938, in Woonsocket, Rhode Island as the only boy to Lillian and Joseph Senn Sr. “Little Joey” as he was affectionately referred to, was doted on by his loving sisters. After graduating from De La Salle Academy in Newport, Rhode Island, Joe enlisted and served in the Navy from 1956-1960. He was stationed in Long Beach, California where he met the love of his life, Rachel “Sue” Whitaker. Joe and Sue were married in 1960 and welcomed two sons, Kevin and Keith. Joe learned electronics while in the Navy and went on to become a successful business owner of an electrical contracting company in Southern California. Joe and Sue retired in Sunsites, Arizona in 1995. Joe was an avid golfer and enjoyed 25 years of retirement. He loved taking his dogs for long walks in the desert and visiting with friends. Joe was a proud navy veteran, and participated in annual reunions to meet up with his ship mates from the USS Collett.
He was known for his kind disposition, love for his family and friends, and his Rhode Island accent. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Lillian and Joe Sr, as well as his beloved sister Joanne. He is survived by his wife, Sue, sons Kevin and Keith as well as his adoring sisters Lorraine and Carole. He also leaves behind grandchildren, Katie, Janice and James, several great grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the Senn Family appreciates a donation to St. Jude Children Research Hospital, at www.stjude.org. A celebration of Joe’s life will take place at a later date. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
