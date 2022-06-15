Joseph ‘Joe’ Richard Kraft, 97

SIERRA VISTA — Joseph “Joe” Richard Kraft, age 97, passed away peacefully the evening of May 27th, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife Sarah (Sally) Wymard Kraft; his parents Mary (Fedosh) Kraft and Frank Kraft; sisters Katherine, Mary, and Anna Kraft; sister Josephine (Kraft) O'Meara; and brothers Frank John and Michael Kraft. He is survived by his daughter Mariclaire (Kraft) McCall, sons Joseph Kraft and Thomas Kraft; and grandchildren Sarah McCall and Jonathan McCall.Born in Columbus, Ohio, Joe was of Ukraine, German and Polish descent. Joe was a veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Upon return from military service, he completed his Bachelor's Degree in Political Science at Ohio State University. He began a career with the federal government, working for the Army Map Service. He later transferred to the Defense Intelligence Agency and retired as a division chief in 1979. Joe traveled extensively throughout his life, visiting Germany, France, Holland, England, and Italy amongst other places. He met his wife Sally while she was working at the White House, and they married December 5th, 1964. Both were staunch supporters of the civil rights movement. They later had three children and lived in Falls Church, Virginia until Joe's retirement. Upon relocating to Arizona, Joe enjoyed leatherwork, arts and crafts, maps, stamp and coin collecting, crossword puzzles, and traveling. Joe was an active member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic church in Benson, Arizona, serving as an extraordinary minister and participating in the Annual Catholic Appeal as a local board member. He was most well-known, however, for his outgoing personality and unparalleled generosity. He never knew a stranger, and always made everyone laugh. Joe lived a full life of service to others, supporting his family, making friends, and faithfulness to his Lord. He was loved by so many, and will be dearly missed.
Catholic services will be held at St. Andrew the Apostle church in Sierra Vista, Arizona on Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022 at 10:30 with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association.