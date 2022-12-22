Joseph LeClaire, 82

MANCHESTER, TN—Funeral services for Joseph Armand LeClaire II, age 82 of Manchester, Tennessee were held on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Noon at Temple Baptist Church in Manchester with Pastor Greg Nash officiating. Burial followed in Welker Cemetery. Mr. LeClaire passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022 at Vanderbilt Harton hospital in Tullahoma, Tennessee. He was born on Sunday, August 11, 1940 in Brooklyn, New York to the late Joseph Armand LeClaire and Margaret Cooper LeClaire. He was a high school graduate and a retired Sergeant Major in the United States Army. We owe him a great debt of gratitude for 29 years of dedicated service. On January 11, 1963 he married Carol Betker LeClaire and she survives him. They have shared 59 years together. Along with his wife, he is survived by two children: Karen Myers of Manchester, Tennessee and Joseph LeClaire III and his wife Rebecca of Cherry Valley, Illinois. One brother: Richard LeClaire of Chesapeake, Virginia. He is also survived by three grandchildren: Karina Karas and her husband Nick of Pleasant Valley, New York and Zachary and Aiden LeClaire both of Cherry Valley, Illinois. Mr. LeClaire is also survived by one great grandchild: Jacob Karas of Pleasant Valley, New York. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister: Diane Gowen-Smith Chapel in Shelbyville, Tennessee assisted the family.
