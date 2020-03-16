Sierra Vista — It is with great sorrow to write that Joseph Marotti passed away from heart complications on March 4, 2020. He was born in Castro, Italy March 19, 1944- the son of Manilio and Marianna(Lappa) Marotti. The Marotti family immigrated to the United States when Joseph was a young man. He later became a naturalized citizen of the United States.
He worked as a service repairman for Eaton Corporation in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He later moved to Arizona - first living in Sedona and then in Sierra Vista. He loved all things found in nature and had brought with him from Italy a love of making wonderful food.
He is survived by his daughter, Angela, extended family, and ex-wife, Anne.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that you make a donation in his honor to your favorite charity.
