Joseph Martin Flamm, 72
SIERRA VISTA — Joseph Martin Flamm died early Sunday, September 13, 2020, at the VA Hospital, Tucson, following a lingering illness. Age 72, he was born February 12, 1948, in Hot Springs, North Dakota. He was a long term resident of Cochise County, having lived in Sierra Vista and the last 27 years in Huachuca City.
Joe is survived by his wife, Danette, to whom he was married for 27 years; a son, Andy Flamm, and a daughter, Jennifer Spivey, both of Georgia; a stepson, Jacob Lodzinski of Benson; two brothers and two sisters, all of Montana; three grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald M. Flamm of Montana and Almeda J. Flamm of Huachuca City; and one brother, Donald, of Montana.
Joe served with the U.S. Army and was deployed during the Vietnam War as a helicopter door gunner. Gravely injured during service, he suffered for many years with related health issues and became fully physically disabled. Joe was a charter member of the Vietnam Helicopter and Crew Member Association, founded in Huachuca City and now a national organization. He was a lifetime member of Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and also active in community 12-Step programs as “a friend of Bill W.” for 40 years. Joe’s hobby and passion was prospecting and the drag races.
Funeral services will be held Friday, September 18, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church on Taylor Dr., Sierra Vista, with Father Robert Neske officiating. Interment will be at Southern Arizona Vietnam Memorial Cemetery during a private family ceremony.
Joe was also a long time dog lover and is survived by three “fur babies,” Cleo, Plurpy and Cindi.
