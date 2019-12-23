Joseph Richard Pais, 90

SIERRA VISTA—Joseph Richard Pais was born on December 3, 1929. Joe moved his family to Sierra Vista from Japan in 1974. He passed on December 18, 2019 in Tucson after a long and productive life.
Joe was born in Detroit, Michigan and remained there for the first 22 years of his life. He joined the Army and was a Korean War Veteran and spent the next 39 years in Federal service.
After his retirement he was an active volunteer. He served as President of NARF and worked tirelessly with the Gem and Mineral clubs donating his time leading field trips, teaching and sharing his minerals with the kids. His hobbies included: gardening, fishing, wine, writing, reading and he never quit learning. He was studying organic chemistry when he passed.
Joe is survived by his wife, Yuki, whom he married in Japan in 1958, a Daughter, Margery and Dennis Sherwood of Sierra Vista, brother, Don and Nancy of Michigan and Florida, and sister, Carol and Tom Demery of Virginia.
Mass will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church. A private interment will take place at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.