Josephine Cabarga Roqueni, 99

DOUGLAS— Josephine Cabarga Roqueni. I was asked by my brothers to write this obituary about our Beloved Mother, Josephine Cabarga Roqueni. Josephine, or Jo as she was known to many friends and family members, left your world to join me in Heaven, on Monday morning August 14, 2023 at the age of 99 years. Although I was saddened that she had to leave her family on Earth, I smiled, knowing that she would be reunited with the woman that took me in as a young child and who loved me like a daughter. She was my Bonus Mother.

Josephine was born on January 18,1924 in Douglas where she lived all her life attending Douglas schools and graduating High School in 1944.

