Josephine Cabarga Roqueni, 99

DOUGLAS— Josephine Cabarga Roqueni. I was asked by my brothers to write this obituary about our Beloved Mother, Josephine Cabarga Roqueni. Josephine, or Jo as she was known to many friends and family members, left your world to join me in Heaven, on Monday morning August 14, 2023 at the age of 99 years. Although I was saddened that she had to leave her family on Earth, I smiled, knowing that she would be reunited with the woman that took me in as a young child and who loved me like a daughter. She was my Bonus Mother.
Josephine was born on January 18,1924 in Douglas where she lived all her life attending Douglas schools and graduating High School in 1944.
She is survived by my brothers and their wives, Val and Marie Roqueni, Louie and Becky Roqueni, and my husband Robert Zazueta.
Her ten grandchildren; Roxanne, David, James, Amy, Willie, Seve, Brian, Bobby, Audra, and Christopher.
Her 18 great grandchildren; Preston, Madison, Mason, Shelby, Maggie, Luna, Kara, Nico, Anthony, Myranda, Ethan, Cora, Sabreena, Skyler, Mayzee, Chesni, Mateo and Stevie.
She also had four great great grandchildren. I would call that quite an impressive Legacy.
She was blessed to have many nephews and nieces who loved her dearly. She was also proud to call members of the Cabarga, Roqueni, Garcia, and Arzate families, as FAMILY.
Josephine Cabarga married Francisco Roqueni on May 18, 1946, and they were married for 64 years. She was proud to list her career as Wife, Mother, and Homemaker, but also worked brief periods at Southern Arizona Auto and with her brother Val at Shamrock Dairy.
She was very proud of her Spanish heritage and was fortunate to visit her cherished Spain with Family.
Everyone loved spending time around her kitchen table. They laughed, cried, and truly loved spending time with her. We all have stories about those times.
She now joins her mother and father, Valentin and Suceso Cabarga. Her brothers, Val and Quentin Cabarga. Her beloved husband, Francisco Roqueni who preceded her in 2010, and me,Tina Marie Cabarga Zazueta, in 2021.
Don't worry, family. Heaven is more beautiful than we imagined. We are all happy and healthy and most of all, our beloved Mom, Aunt Jo, and Grandma has arrived at her Forever Home and has been reunited with loved ones. Because of the Love that this Woman showed to us, we are all better people. We will all miss her and talk about her with smiles, but be comforted, You will see her again.
Meet us on Saturday August 26, 2023 for; Viewing at Brown Page Mortuary, from 8:00 am to 9:30 am, Rosary at St. Lukes Catholic Church in Douglas at 10:15 am, and Mass of her resurrection into Heaven at 11:00 am. Interment to follow afterwards.