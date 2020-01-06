SAFFORD—Josephine “Jo” Cecilia Wilson passed into eternity in Safford, Arizona on November 3, 2019. She was born on November 1, 1934 to Sabina and Poli Magallanes in Clifton, Arizona with siblings; William, Robert & Vera.
She enjoyed going fishing at Riggs Flat, Big Lake, the Gila and Frisco Rivers with her “Daddy Poli” and her uncle Herman Moder.
Josephine was a Girl Scout of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Clifton. Later, she became a Girl Scout leader and while residing in Stargo, she held knitting classes for the 4-H girls. Her girls enjoyed their overnight outings at Potter's Ranch and Cherry Lodge.
She was active in the Catholic Women’s Club and sang with the Jr. Choir, directed by Minnie Myers, who later played the organ for her wedding to William “Bill” Wilson in 1957. The couple was later blessed with the birth of their son, Wayne D. Wilson. Jo was also an active member of St. Patrick’s Church of Bisbee and was a secretary for the Catholic Daughters of America.
She worked for Phelps Dodge Mercantile stores in Clifton, Morenci, and Bisbee in the clothing, drug, meat and grocery departments for over 20 years. She also worked at the JCPenney’s store in Bisbee.
Her very favorite hobby was watching her soap operas. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and quilting various items that she then donated to church bazaars.
She is survived by her son Wayne (Tammi) Wilson, Grandchildren; Kyndra Ortiz & Kylie Wilson and Great-Grandchildren Emmy & Deegan Ortiz. Josphine is also survived by her sister Vera Painey.
Jo was preceded in death by her loving husband of 40 years Bill Wilson, her parents Polinar & Sabina Sollars and her siblings; William Magallanes & Syria Leaver and her stillborn son Nathan.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory. Online condolences may be extended at www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.
