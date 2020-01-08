BENSON–Joyce Leslie (formerly Joyce Rapp) passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020, after a short illness in Tucson, Arizona. She was born to Charles and Kathryn Rapp in Bisbee, Arizona on July 8, 1942. Joyce was the youngest of four children. She is survived by her brothers William "Will", Wayne and Robert "Bobby" Rapp.
She was raised in Bisbee. Joyce attended St. Patrick's Catholic School. She graduated from Bisbee High School in 1960. Joyce married Thomas "Tom" Leslie, also a native of Bisbee in 1962. Tom and Joyce were married for over 57 years. They moved to Gila Bend due to Tom's job with Arizona Highway Patrol. Throughout the years, they were also stationed in Sierra Vista, Yuma and finally settled permanently in Benson in 1971, where they have remained ever since.
Joyce was a devout Catholic. She was an active parishioner of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Benson for almost 50 years. Joyce was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, mother-in-law and friend. She was always very kind, generous, helpful, supportive and caring to all.
Joyce loved watching and attending baseball games of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Other hobbies and interests included birdwatching, in particular hummingbirds and cardinals with her husband Tom. She enjoyed traveling within the United States and internationally. Joyce loved experiencing different cultures, food, music, museums, parks and botanical gardens.
Joyce is survived by her beloved husband, Tom; her eldest son, Brent (Casandra); her youngest son, Curtis (Isela); and granddaughter, Alicia.
She is loved and will be deeply missed. Joyce is forever and for always in our hearts.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 10 at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Rosary at 10:00 a.m., and a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 385 E. 5th Street in Benson.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.