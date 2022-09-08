Joyce Butler Sheveland, 80

HUACHUCA CITY — Joyce Butler Sheveland age 80, of Huachuca City, Arizona passed away at her home in the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 6, 2022 to join her beloved husband Stanley, who passed away just 12 days before her.
Joyce (also known as Mom and Grandma to her family) was an American Indian born into the Lumbee tribe in Red Springs Township of Robeson County, North Carolina to Polly Butler on April 28, 1942.
When she was 17, she met the man who became the love of her life, Stanley Lee Sheveland, when he was stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina while serving in the Army. A year later, they were married on July 14th, 1960, in Baltimore, Maryland and became inseparable for the next 62 years.
After leaving the Army, they moved to California to raise their family until the 1970’s when they moved to Huachuca City, Arizona where they settled permanently for the remainder of their lives.
Joyce will be deeply missed by her children, Kenneth (Pat) Sheveland of Motley, Minnesota; Mary (Tony) Petrous of Burleson, Texas; Billy (Heather) Sheveland of Mission, South Dakota; Florence Sheveland of Douglas, Arizona; Tim (Emily) Mackey of Bonney Lake, Washington; grandchildren, Jennifer Sheveland of Phoenix, Arizona; Jason (Mary) Petrous of Blytheville, Arkansas; Brittany Sheveland of Minneapolis, Minnesota; Trevor (Leah) Norman-Sheveland of Chaska, Minnesota; Aaron Carpenter of Browerville, Minnesota; Sasha Petrous of Winterhaven, Florida; Thomas (Caitlin) Sheveland of Bow, New Hampshire; Ashley Sheveland, California; Quinault Mackey of Bonney Lake, Washington and Chelan Mackey of Clemson, South Carolina; twelve great-grandchildren who she adored; her sisters Cheryl Sroczynski of Gorham, Maine; and Sylvia Carpenter of Claremont, North Carolina and her very special friends Thomas, Margaret and Alex.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley L. Sheveland, her mother, Polly Butler, her sister Mary L. Wright, her grandson Coleman, and her brother-in-law Leslie (Les) Sheveland.
Joyce enjoyed her morning coffee, banana bread and Almond Joy bars with nuts! She used to crochet Afghans and did other crafts when she was younger. She loved playing Yahtzee and card games with Stan and their friends and she loved watching her birds who came to feed every day.
But what Joyce and her husband Stan loved most was their family. Their greatest joy was spending time visiting with their children and grandchildren, filling their home with wall-to-wall photos of all their family from children to grandchildren and the great-grand babies!