Joyce Butler Sheveland, 80

HUACHUCA CITY — Joyce Butler Sheveland age 80, of Huachuca City, Arizona passed away at her home in the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 6, 2022 to join her beloved husband Stanley, who passed away just 12 days before her.

Joyce (also known as Mom and Grandma to her family) was an American Indian born into the Lumbee tribe in Red Springs Township of Robeson County, North Carolina to Polly Butler on April 28, 1942.

