Sierra Vista — Joyce E. (Stackhouse) Williams, 78, of Sierra Vista passed away peacefully on May 16, 2020 surrounded by her caregivers at her home. Joyce, daughter of the late Allen C. and Irma L. (Brink) Stackhouse was born in Kansas City, Missouri on September 17, 1941.
Raised in Kansas City she graduated from North Kansas City High School. Joyce worked as a secretary until her retirement from Cochise College, University of Arizona Cooperative Extension.
She has resided in Sierra Vista for the past 46 years and was an avid reader and enjoyed reading novels.
She is survived by her son: John T. Williams, Jr. and his wife Joyce Ann; a brother: Charles A. Stackhouse; and a grandson Alex Michael.
A Celebration of Joyce’s life will be held on a day and time to be announced. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Joyce’s family wishes to express their sincere thanks to Valor Hospice and Bright Star for the wonderful care given to Joyce at her time of need and the compassion shown to her family.
