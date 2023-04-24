TUCSON—Juan Carlos Montes De Oca, JC, born on August 20, 1990, and left this earth on April 14, 2023 at the age of 32.
Juan Carlos was survived by his parents Richard and reunited with his mother in Heaven; Monica Montes De Oca. His siblings, Francisco, Lina, Adriana, Karina, Ariel Montes De Oca and Jesus Bringas. Paternal Grandparents, Elia and the late Andres Montes De Oca, Maternal Grandparents who are the late Emilio and Sara Valencia.
JC embarked on his dream of obtaining his cosmetology license in Tucson. Where, over the years, JC would be well known and loved by many walks of life in the Tucson Community. He will be remembered and honored for his help with the homeless community. JC donated his time and his supplies to offer the homeless community free hair cuts. He made such a positive impact that his actions caught the attention of former Governor Doug Ducey! The former Governor protected JC’s positive work in the Tucson community by passing the “Blow-Out Bill” and signing into Arizona law.
JC’s dedication to help serve others led to his recent enrollment at Grand Canyon University for Social Services. He always felt the need to help in any way he could!
JC has left a huge impact on the Tucson community but most of all his family! His legacy will forever live on.
“We will forever miss you JC. You brought light and laughter into any room since you were very little! We will continue to miss you but most of all honor you by looking for ways to continue to help those around us. We are better because of you”
Visitation will be held from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Brown Page Mortuary with a Holy Rosary being recited at 6:00 pm. A memorial for JC will be held at a later date in Tucson, AZ. Memories and condolences can be shared atwww.BrownPageMortuary.com