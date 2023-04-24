TUCSON—Juan Carlos Montes De Oca, JC, born on August 20, 1990, and left this earth on April 14, 2023 at the age of 32.  

Juan Carlos was survived by his parents Richard and reunited with his mother in Heaven; Monica Montes De Oca. His siblings, Francisco, Lina, Adriana, Karina, Ariel Montes De Oca and Jesus Bringas. Paternal Grandparents, Elia and the late Andres Montes De Oca, Maternal Grandparents who are the late Emilio and Sara Valencia. 

