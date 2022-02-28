Juan L. Silvas, 74
SIERRA VISTA — Juan L. Silvas, originally of Dexter, New Mexico was called to heaven peacefully at his home in Sierra Vista, Arizona on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. A viewing and rosary will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022, from 2pm-4pm at Jensen’s Mortuary, 5515 S Hwy. 92 Sierra Vista, Arizona 85650.
Juan was born on March 31, 1947 to Teodoro and Francisca Silvas in Pecos, Texas. He was a lifelong resident of Dexter, New Mexico and surrounding areas. Dedicating his early years to farm work. He started his family alongside his beloved wife of 51 years, Jovita Silvas. Together they raised their four children; Andrea, Ernesto, Sharon and Robert. He later was blessed with his 22 loving grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren and two great, great grandchildren.
In his early years he enjoyed working on the farm and making his famous Asado and Chicharones. He loved going to dances with his wife and kids. As he got older he enjoyed going to casinos with his wife and family. He loved that he shared his birthday with his first granddaughter Jeannette and a great-grandson Steven. Juan also enjoyed traveling with his wife to visit their granddaughter in Sierra Vista, Arizona. They quickly fell in love with the area and climate, deciding to move to Sierra Vista in the summer of 2016. Once in Sierra Vista, he spent time with his beloved “niñas” watching them ride horses. He enjoyed going to Rodeos with his family to watch bull and bronc riding. He got the chance to see his little “niñas” compete in barrel racing which made him very proud.
Juan is survived by his wife, Jovita Silvas of Dexter, New mexico. His sisters; Adela Gutierrez, Rosa Hernandez. His brother; Roman Silvas. His daughter Andrea Sanchez, partner Daniel Martinez, her children; Jeannette husband Jesus Moreno; Maria Munoz partner Morty; Javier wife Angel Sanchez; James wife Miriam Sanchez; Adreanna “Chita” Sanchez; Priscilla husband Steven Hernandez; Andrea Sanchez fiancé Darius Ramirez, and 14 great grandchildren. Daughter Sharon Tavarez, her children; Monica Madel, Jesus “Chuy” Natera, Selena Ureta, their spouses and five great grandchildren. Son Ernesto Silvas, his children; Stephanie Silvas wife Kristen Allen, Brandon Silvas partner Isabel, Daniella Silvas, and three great grandchildren. Son Robert Silvas, spouse Lucy Aguilar, their children; Juan J. Silvas, Robert Jacob Silvas Jr. partner Kissy, Robert Jay wife Amillaly Silvas, Jesse Aguilar, Johnny Aguilar, Jacob wife Tawny Aguilar, Alex wife Lorraine Aguilar, 23 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Many nieces, nephews and cousin’s that loved him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother’s; Ramon Silvas, Julian Silvas, Domingo Silvas, Pedro Silvas, Mike Silvas and Higinio Montanez, sister; Fernanda, grandson; Ernesto “Gordo” Silvas, great-grandson; Andrew Moreno, and brother-in-law; Ernesto Gutierrez.
Juan L. Silvas’s Tribute was written in his honor by his family. This is not a good-bye but a see you later. We are saddened but know you are no longer struggling and that makes us happy. Take care of us from up there in heaven and know you will always be loved and missed. Thank you for the memories you leave us with.