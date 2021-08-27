SIERRA VISTA — Juan Marin Nogales, aka: Babe, Amor, Dad, Tata, and of course Mr. J or J; passed away peacefully at his home, on the evening of August 23, 2021, surrounded by his lifelong partner in crime Maria E. Nogales (Olaje). His children and grandchildren. He came to Sierra Vista, at a young age and attended school in Sierra Vista. He started his working career at a young age, while attending Buena, he worked at the well known Union 76, where the name Mr. J was initiated. Juan and Maria, were married September 30, 1972 and of their Loving marriage two children were born, Blessed with a daughter, their Princess Marisa and their loving son Carlos. They went on to build a successful, well known business M J’s Interiors. For 32 years, they made many a house in Sierra Vista a home. With Juan’s talent as an Upholsterer not only of furniture but also cars. He created many beautiful window treatments for so many homes and businesses. Juan was a mentor to many, and taught them the upholstery trade. He shared his love of working with his hands to his son, grandson and all who asked for his help. Juan struggled for many years with his rheumatoid arthritis, but that never held him back. He instilled courage, patience and tenacity to all that knew him. He loved taking the kiddos and many a time their friends, camping, teaching them how to drive stick shift, he especially loved going on jeep rides to the mountains. His love of family would catch him, on the trails, beach side or surrounded by family for Sunday dinners. If we did not have Carne Asada on the weekend, he felt it was a total loss. He loved his home, and made sure to always have a lush yard. A devout Catholic he was a member of various groups at St. Andrews Catholic church. He taught his kids Love of God, and would always send them off with a Blessing.
Juan (Mr. J) is survived by his wife, Maria, their daughter Marisa (Victor) Esquer, son Carlos (Leslie) Nogales along with their Grandson Anthony (Catherine) Esquer, with his great grandchildren Noah, Max, and Lilly. Granddaughters Kyla Nogales and Samantha Esquer. Grandson’s Tucker Nogales and Yahir Esquer. Not to forget his four legged girlfriend his dog Nikki. He is also survived by his siblings, Natalie Nogales, Etherlvina Vejar, Jorge Nogales, Sandra Nogales, Emma J. Carrillo, Teresa Nogales and many nieces and nephews. Juan was preceded in death by his parents Raymundo and Guadalupe Nogales, his Godmother Josefina Nogales, and his first Angel, great granddaughter Noel Esquer, along with many other relatives.
Funeral services will be Saturday, September 4, at St. Andrews Catholic Church, 800 N. Taylor Dr. in Sierra Vista. Commencing with Rosary and visitation at 10 AM followed by Holy Mass and Interment.