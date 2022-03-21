DOUGLAS — Juana M. Hurtado, 95 passed away in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her loved ones on March 16, 2022. She was born in San Juan de los Lagos, Jalisco to Jesus and Luciana Marquez. As a toddler, she moved with her family to the U.S. and was raised in the small town of Paul Spur, just outside of Douglas. She married Jose P. Hurtado in 1944. They raised their three children (Mary, Lucy, Jose) there before moving to Douglas in 1955. She worked at the Cochise County Hospital for over 33 years. As a dietary aid, she found her job very fulfilling and rewarding. Her work ethic was impeccable. After her retirement she enjoyed cooking for her beloved family and friends. Juana had a heart of gold and a great sense of humor. Always helping and providing for the less fortunate. Her generosity included making food baskets, gathering clothing and blankets and donating them to random families in our neighboring town of Agua Prieta. She was a great listener and always willing to share her wisdom and advice to others. She was one of the strongest, charismatic people you could ever meet. She was extremely proud to be a fifth generation family. All who met her fell in love with her and quickly called her their “Nana Juana.” “Nana Juana” definitely left a mark on not only the lives of her family, but also of anyone who got the chance to meet her. May the impact she made in everyone's lives live on forever.
She will be greatly missed by all..."I love you more"
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister Maria Eugenia Mendoza, daughter-in-law, Ana Hurtado, granddaughter, Bernadette Maza, great granddaughter, Gianna Hurtado.
She is survived by her three children, Mary (Armando) Maza, Lucy Grijalva, and Jose M. (Ana +) Hurtado. Nine grandchildren, Celina, Armando, Braulio, Alfonzo, Saul, Karla, Terry, Anacelia, and Jose. Nineteen great grandchildren, Jorden, Alec, Jesus, Baylie, Victor, Taylor, Steve, Chase, Mauro, Victoria, Demetrio, Emelia, Sebastian, Kayleen, Susana, Robert, Alannis, Alinna and Arabella. One great great grandchild, Aiden.